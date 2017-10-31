This sounds positive!

Scarlett Moffatt is getting ready to host I’m A Celebrity spin-off programme Extra Camp but speculation has been rife about whether Ant McPartlin will return to the main show following his recent rehab stint.

Now though Scarlett has given an update by revealing that she’s been in touch with Ant – and insists the plan IS for him to come back. Yay!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt shares HILARIOUS throwback Halloween snap

The former Gogglebox star – who was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year – is confident that she’ll be reunited with both Ant and Declan Donnelly when they arrive down under to film the series.

‘The intention is [that Ant will be there]. We’ve spoken yeah. He’s doing well,’ says Scarlett, 27.

Awww. It’s clear that the reality star is looking forward to seeing the boys again too.

‘I’m so excited to be back with Ant and Dec,’ she tells The Sun Online. ‘I was texting Dec yesterday about it. I’ve been packed for three weeks. It’s not long now.’

The news comes after Ant, 41, revealed in June that he was seeking treatment for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse.

Thankfully the presenter has been on the road to recovery following rehab and recently jetted out to Los Angeles for some downtime away from the public eye.

Ant has hosted I’m A Celebrity with Dec, 42, since the show first began in 2002 and there have previously been reports that Dec had no intention of presenting the show without his best pal.

Filming is set to start next month, with production having reportedly been pushed back for three weeks to give Ant extra time to recover.

Meanwhile Scarlett is getting excited about her new role on Extra Camp alongside her former campmate Joel Dommett though can’t help but feel nervous.

‘I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous but the excitement is overtaking the nerves,’ she explains.

Eek, we can’t wait!