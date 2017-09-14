She's totally overwhelmed at news that she is going to have her teeth fixed

Celebrities are forever changing their image at the drop of a hat, but for Scarlett Moffatt, she has shared news of something that she has spent the last 11 years dreaming about, after she learns that it’s about to become a reality.

The 26-year-old former Gogglebox star was last seen matchmaking as host of Channel 4’s Streetmate and ahead of her rumoured return to the Jungle as host of I’m A Celebrity… ITV2 spin off show Extra Camp, Scarlett has told fans she’s getting her teeth done.

You might wonder what was the matter with her teeth in the first place as they look fine to us, but actually, Scarlett has been self-conscious about her teeth, ever since she smashed her teeth in a road accident when she was a child and refused to smile.

But now Scarlett is super excited that she is having her teeth done.

She uploaded a photograph to her Instastory smiling with the words: ‘I’m gonna cry finally in a month after 11 years after my accident I’ll have new teeth’ followed by two teeth smiling emojis and credited @thewelbeckclinic who is thought to be carrying out the cosmetic enhancement.

Speaking about her teeth before she entered the jungle in 2016, she said: ‘I was on my bike when I was 11 and a car hit me. The nerves had gone, so I had black teeth at the front.’

It is not yet know what the extent of the dental work will be but Scarlett couldn’t stop smiling.

She also recorded a clip, in which she reiterated: ‘I had an accident when I was 11 where I smashed my front teeth – now honestly I feel like I’m gonna start crying.’

Let’s hope it leaves Scarlett smiling from ear to ear as she certainly deserves to feel happy about herself once more.