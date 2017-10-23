The Gogglebox star has opened up on Instagram

We love Scarlett Moffatt for so many reasons – she’s always positive, absolutely hilarious and most of all, she’s totally down-to-earth.

Basically she’s our number one girlcrush…

But now the former Gogglebox star has just become even more relatable after she shared a very honest message with her fans over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Scarlett – who recently split up with her boyfriend, Luke Crodden – posted a throwback photo of herself blowing a kiss into the camera, showing off her incredible figure.

Next to the shot, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘Going to get back on the fitness train to get meself back to this, been so busy lately I’ve fell out of a good routine.’ We feel you, Scar!

The I’m A Celeb winner then gave a shout out to her fitness DVD – which she released last year – by adding: ‘(superslim me dvd is getting hammered in Australia 😂💪🏽) #fitness #motivation’.

While we think Scarlett always look great, her 1.2million followers rushed to praise the star, as one wrote: ‘You look perfect @scarlett_moffatt as you are now’.

‘Good for you! And you look amazing too’, another commented.

While a third said: ‘It’s so hard to maintain @scarlett_moffatt good luck with it x’.

Telly star, Scarlett began her weight-loss journey in 2016 where she dropped an impressive three stone in just a few months, before releasing a work out DVD to showcase her incred new body in January this year.

But we’re hardly surprised the star hasn’t had time to work out recently after landing herself a load of amazing TV presenting jobs.

Not only did Scarlett stand alongside fellow Geordie’s Ant and Dec on their Saturday Night Takeaway, the northern lass has recently announced she’ll be heading back to the Jungle to present I’m A Celeb spin-off ‘Extra Camp’ with Joe Swash and Joel Dommett.

We can’t wait to see Scarlett back on our screens this November!