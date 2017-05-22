Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick returns from his birthday celebrations to bad news...

Life does not seem to be going well for Scott Disick at the moment! After his recent fight with the Kardashian sisters, (following his indiscreet moment sneaking another women up to his room on their recent family holiday), the 34-year-old has just had his Hidden Hills home broken into!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was not at home when the burglary took place on Saturday night, but was in fact partying it up a storm in Las Vegas, where he was celebrating his 34th birthday.

In a similar moment to his ex-sister-in-law Kim and her awful Paris apartment raid, it was pretty well publicised that Scott would be attending the gig.

Plus there was plenty of videos and photos of the night on social media showing the dad of three at the 1OAK club, a definite sign that the raiders knew he would be out of town, giving them the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the empty property.

Come party with me for my birthday @1oaklv Tickets: bit.ly/lord1oak A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 4, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

It’s not the first time that he has been broken into either, his house was also burgled around the same time last year when he was away in Cannes, where, spookily enough his ex, Kourtney, is currently with new beau Younes Bendjima.

Apparently local police were alerted when a silent alarm was triggered at Scott’s property and they rushed to attend the scene. A patio door was found forced open and the property had been partially ransacked, suggesting the intruders were disturbed.

Scott had been attending a poolside party earlier in the day at Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort & Casino, and it wasn’t until later that he was at the club partying with Rich Kids of Beverley Hills star Cooper Mount, promoter Connor Treacy, Brody Jenner and musician Everybody Knows LO.

The reality star, was also presented with a nautical-themed birthday cake by, you guessed it, a bikini-clad lady… sounds just like a normal day in the life of Scott to us!