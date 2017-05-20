Scott Mills: ‘Kate Middleton is gorgeous in real life!’

The Radio 1 legend, 43, lets us in on his Big Weekend secrets…

Hi Scott! Who are you most looking forward to seeing perform?

I’m looking forward to seeing Lorde, actually. And obviously Katy Perry will be incredible – a proper American superstar show, with loads of amazing production.

Which acts do you think will leave you starstruck when you interview them?

It depends who I get to interview really. But I’d say, even though she’s lovely, it would probably be Katy Perry – she just has a presence about her because she’s a superstar and she’s always fun, every time I’ve interviewed her. I love her! She always says something different in every interview as well, which I like. Some people say the same things every time, but she’s real and honest.

Would you ever camp at a festival or are you someone who prefers the comfort of a hotel?!

I’m definitely a hotel type! I’ve never camped at a festival – it’s just not for me. Who wants to see their tent being washed away in a river of mud? I’ve seen it happen at Glastonbury – all your belongings just floating down a stream of mud… Not for me. Hotel please!

Who’s the drunkest celeb you’ve ever encountered at a festival?

A good Radio 1 DJ doesn’t tell – and I’d hope the popstars would do the same for me!

How did you feel when royals William and Kate appeared on your show recently?

Will and Kate were so down to earth. I got told about two weeks before that it was going happen. I couldn’t believe it. There were conversations going on between Radio 1 and the Palace and I kept asking: ‘Well, surely there’s stuff I’m not allowed to ask them?’ and they said: ‘Absolutely not, nothing’s off limits.’

Is Kate as gorgeous and amazing in person? What about Wills?

The thing that struck me about Kate is how regal and gorgeous she is, she really is. And William is just so charming. And he has amazing teeth!

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017 in Hull will be live on Radio 1 on 27 & 28 May. Watch live online on BBC iPlayer, with highlights on Radio 1’s YouTube channel