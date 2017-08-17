Wise old Uncle Scotty T has some advice...

Ah, results day.

A day of sweaty palms, disappointment and lots of v. v. strong drinks. Yup, we remember it fondly.

And, with hundreds of thousands of students receiving their A-Level results today, we’re sure pubs are going to be packed to the brim with celebrations/sorrow downing episodes.

So, for those that didn’t recieve the results that they had hoped for- fear not!

Wise old Uncle Scotty T of Geordie Shore has some stellar advice for ‘ya- looks like its all going to be alright after all!

Scotty T has taken to social media to share some advice for those disappointed today- and it would appear that we’re about to see a whole load more new faces on Geordie Shore…

Scotty writes, ‘Hope everyone gets the results they want! If not, you can always try reality TV’.

It’s a fair point.