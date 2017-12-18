It's going to be one hell of a start to the year!

It’s so very nearly time for the brand spanking new season of Celebrity Big Brother, which means only one thing.

Drama, drama and more drama.

And so, ahead of the launch of the new CBB series in January of next year (which is only a matter of weeks away, just FYI), we’ve had a teeny tiny sneak preview of whats to come.

Yup, who fancies seeing the gaff that the CBB housemates will reside in for their first few weeks of 2018?! Because we sure as hell do!

With January 2018 marking 100 years since women won the right to vote in the UK, TV bosses have decided to launch the CBB series with an all-female cast of celebrity housemates in tribute!

With some male housemates eventually stumbling into the house, the 2018 CBB gang will be put through their paces in order to reveal some truths about womanhood in the 21st Century.

According to TV bosses, the housemates will ‘take part in a series of entertaining tasks and hidden experiments which will challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman – and man – in the 21st century’.

With a first for CBB history, it would appear that the house has also had a lil’ makeover for the famous ladies who are about to make themselves at home within the four walls of Big Brothers house on launch night.

Now, the house features a very minimal and metallic themes. The bathroom boasts a single vintage style copper bathtub, with washed out blue walls and stone grey utilities.

The bedroom and living room also follow a similar theme of minimalist metallics and washed out pastel colours.

TV bosses have given the garden a good ol’ shake up too, revealing a steel grey and potted plant exterior.

Oh, and in a very first for the CBB household, bosses have *also* revealed this years utilities include a sauna for the stars!

Alright for some, eh?!

Catch the brand new season of CBB from January 2nd and onwards on Channel 5! We don’t know about you, but we’ll be glued to our screens!