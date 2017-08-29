The singer - who is the most followed person on Instagram - had her page deactivated

Selena Gomez has had some serious Instagram drama after her account was taken down on Monday over a nude photos hack.

The singer – who, with 125million followers, is the most popular person on the site – had her page briefly deactivated when hackers gained access and posted naked pictures of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

It’s thought that the snaps of Justin, 23, were those that previously emerged online in 2015 showing him on holiday in Bora Bora with no clothes on.

Soon after being posted the rude pictures were taken down from 25-year-old Selena’s page and she regained access to her account.

There’s been no comment from the star about the incident but fans are thrilled to have her back after the hack.

‘Welcome back selena what happened was terrible,’ one follower commented on her page, whilst another added: ‘Yesss our queen is back! Why would someone do that’

Justin hasn’t commented either but previously spoke out about how he felt ‘violated’ when the nude photos first emerged two years ago.

‘My first thing was like…how can they do this?’ he told Access Hollywood at the time. ‘Like, I feel super violated. Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked.

‘Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.’

Justin and Selena famously had an on-off relationship for several years after they first made their romance official in 2011 but seemed to split for good in 2015.

They’ve had their run-ins since though, with Selena ending up in an online spat with Biebs last year after she commented on a photo of him with Sofia Richie who he was rumoured to be dating and suggested he should keep it private if he didn’t want negative comments from fans.

Now Selena is loved-up with The Weeknd, whilst Justin has been linked to various ladies in the limelight.