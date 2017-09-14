Selena thanks her friend for the 'ultimate sacrifice' following her secret kidney secret.

Over the summer, Selena Gomez had appeared to take a break for show business – abstaining from social media and big events.

Now, Selena has moved fans with a recent admission from the star in which she confirmed the reason for this absence.

Selena has emotionally revealed that she had received a kidney transplant, which had been curtesy of her best friend Francia Raisa.

Selena has been very vocal about her ongoing battles with Lupus.

Lupus is a disease which causes the body’s immune system to mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in many parts of the body, leading to a range of symptoms which can be mild or serve – including joint pain, fatigue and rashes.

For Selena, the star has been forced to try a number of different treatments for her condition – including Chemotherapy.

However, the star has now taken to social media to share her latest route of therapy – revealing her kidney transplant, which she needed to do for her ‘overall health’.

Sharing a snap of herself and best ‘pal Francia lying in hospital beds, Selena writes: ‘I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering’.

The star then thanked her doctors and family, before addressing her best friend.

Selena writes: ‘There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis’.

Selena then urges fans to continue their research and awareness of Lupus.

For more information on Lupus, head over *here* to visit the NHS website. Sending our best wishes to Selena throughout her treatment.

Alice Perry