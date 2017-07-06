George has made his first public appearance since the tragedy

George Shelley has opened up for the first time about how he’s coping following the tragic death of his younger sister in May.

Harriet Shelley was hit by a car in Bristol and sadly passed away aged 21 after spending a week in intensive care with severe head injuries.

Her loss left George, 23, utterly devastated and came just a few weeks after he was dropped from his role on the Capital FM breakfast show.

Now the singer is trying to get back on his feet and has spoken of how he’s determined to keep on going, having made his first public appearance since the tragedy on Wednesday night.

‘This is the first time I’ve been out in a couple of months,’ says George. ‘I’ve had the s****est year of my life but I’ve just got to try and get on with things.

‘The love and support has been overflowing and it helps… My lovely boyfriend has been great and supportive.’

The former Union J star says he’s been inspired by what Harriet would have wanted him to do.

‘I guess you just have to try and get on with life,’ George tells The Sun Online. ‘It’s really hard to say it… I have to do what my sister would have done.

‘She would have just got on with stuff.’

This means that George has been working on some upcoming projects which have helped him to deal with the sad event.

‘I’m doing something at the moment that has helped me a lot and will help a lot of people,’ he explains. ‘I can’t say much else about it at the moment.

‘This has all made me want to do more of the stuff I’m passionate about and that I can make a difference with.

‘Whatever I do next, I want it to always show myself and who I am. I feel like I got to do that a bit in the jungle [on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!]. Whatever I do next will just need to be personal.’

George paid an emotional tribute to Harriet following the news of her death in May when he posted an old photo of them on Instagram along with some heartbreaking words.

‘I will never accept that you’re gone,’ the singer wrote. ‘You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel.

‘Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side.

‘Don’t get used to it up there without me, I’ll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet.’

He also performed a song he wrote for his younger sibling at her funeral.