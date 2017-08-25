And it's HIM!!!!

It’s been 20 years since the famous ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ was released, and it’s about time the inspiration for this TUNE is FINALLY revealed.

Drum role please… We don’t think you’re ready…

BRAD PITT!!! (Isn’t he everyones celeb crush?)

Shiana Twain said, she saw a naked picture of Brad Pitt, and it didn’t impress her (ironic), so she thought to sing about it. The famous line is “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt, that don’t impress me much.” The song is still a massive hit, and will never get old, thank god for Brad Pitt, eh!

She announced the shocking news to Spotify HQ in New York City that she had a friend visiting her at the time, it was Christmas and they were baking cookies.

‘I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him.

‘I just thought “I don’t know what all the fuss is about,”‘ ‘I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss.

‘We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought.’

Brad Pitt’s nude picture was released in 1997 when Playgirl published pictures of him full frontal naked without his permission, he later sued the magazine.

But Shania insisted it could refer to just anyone: ‘That was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever.

‘Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.’

Shania Twain is set to release with Now on September 29, her first full length album in 15 years. Who’s excited?

Words By Natalie Bradshaw