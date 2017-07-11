The Essex restaurant has hit back

Lauren Goodger has been at the centre of controversy this week after she claimed Essex restaurant Sheesh threw her out because her ex Mark Wright was arriving.

The former TOWIE star went on an angry Twitter rant after being asked to leave the restaurant last Wednesday, one tweet read: ‘Y AM I BEING FOCED 2LEAVE SHEESH BY 2 BOUNCERS IN A THREATENING WAY TELIN ME MARK WRIGHT IS COMIN AND BEST I LEAVE..’

But now the Essex restaurant and hot spot for the TOWIE social scene has hit back at Lauren’s ‘ridiculous’ claims.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, the restaurant released a statement following the reality stars accusations.

The post read: ‘So @laurengoodger still going on, she was asked to leave last Wednesday because she never had a booking, she walked in to the restaurant sat on someone’s table who she didn’t know so she could talk to her 2 friends on the table opposite, we do not accept this behaviour at Sheesh.’

‘@markwright has never asked me to remove Lauren, (ridiculous statement).’

The statement continued stating that the diners must adhere to the Essex establishment’s ‘strict rules’ regardless of ‘who u are.’ Yikes!

Lauren has previously slammed accusations that she ‘stole chairs’ from fellow diners tables.

The Essex lady also said that she and ex beau Mark we’re still ‘seeing’ each other whilst he was dating Michelle Keegan.

Mark has since commented on Lauren’s accusations with a statement on his behalf revealing that the former reality star: ‘emphatically denies there is any truth in Lauren’s accusations that he had her rejected from Sheesh or any other establishment prior to that, that he was seeing Lauren at the same time as Michelle, or that he has bullied Lauren.’

Mark seemed to enjoy his night out at the restaurant despite the dramz, he took to Instagram to share a pic of himself enjoying his evening labelling it as a ‘good night’.

The man !! The beast !! That's Dylan !! @sheeshchigwell good night with @ollymurs and the boys !! 💙 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jul 5, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Lauren has not yet responded to Sheesh’s statement but she has publicly said that she’s, ‘not letting this one go’.

