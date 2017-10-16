The star opened up in an honest interview

Gavin and Stacey star Sheridan Smith has opened up for the first time about the debilitating anxiety battle she suffered last year.

The actress endured a tricky time in 2016, pulling out of West End production Funny Girl on several occasions due to stress and worrying fans with bizarre outbursts on social media.

And she suffered another huge blow when her dad was diagnosed with cancer, eventually losing him to the disease in December.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, the 36-year-old singer reflected on her public meltdown, admitting: ‘My life was falling apart and I didn’t tell anyone.’

Sheridan also discussed how her crippling anxiety battle eventually left her unable to enjoy her work.

‘So you think, “That’s it, this is me. I’m unlovable, I’m inauthentic,”‘ she confessed.

‘You’re constantly worrying you’re not going to be as good as people think you should be.

‘When you have that degree of anxiety, you can’t just pull yourself together and you can’t explain it. It just snowballs until it’s out of control.’

During the interview, the theatre sensation also confessed that her anxiety increased further after landing the part of Fanny Brice in the stage production of Funny Girl.

The actress was forced to pull out of numerous performances due to her anxiety – garnering abuse from fans online.

But she revealed that her hesitancy to talk about her feelings was brought about because she assumed no one would understand.

Sheridan admitted, ‘I didn’t want to talk about it. I just thought… people would say, “What have you got to be upset about?” And I was totally grateful.

‘But at the same time, I was terrified I was going to become unstuck, that I couldn’t hold these feelings of insecurity in much longer without it coming to a head.

‘Which it did. My dad getting cancer triggered it but it had been a long time coming. Things had been weird for years.’

Luckily, things are now looking like they’re on the up for superstar Sheridan.

She made a triumphant return to TV screens on a recent episode of Strictly Come Dancing, and is looking forward to the release of her first record, Sheridan: The Album.

The singer has however promised herself that given her past struggles, she’ll now only work on one project at a time.

Sending lots of love and luck Sheridan’s way!

From our sister site Woman. Words by Amy Hunt.