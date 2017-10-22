Sheridan Smith is back to her best – and fans LOVE it!

After a tough year the star is returning to the spotlight...

Sheridan Smith burst on to our screens last week with a mesmerising performance on Strictly Come Dancing, and now we’re told that she is finally ready to step firmly back into the spotlight.

There’s no denying that the 36-year-old has had her fair share of ups and downs in the last 12 months, but Now understands that Sheridan has completely turned her life around.

‘She is back on top form and the release of her new album promises to be a triumphant return for her, she’s insanely talented,’ a well-placed source tells us.

‘Sheridan’s fallen off the wagon time and time again – she really has been to the depths of despair. But that’s all behind her, and she’s determined to keep her life on the right track.’

Last year, the actress was forced to pull out of a string of West End performances during her time as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

At the time, theatregoers were concerned the star was drunk and slurring – claims Sheridan has firmly denied.

And in December, Sheridan was left heartbroken after losing her dad, Colin, to cancer.

But things are definitely looking up for the former Two Pints of Lager… star, ahead of the release of her self-titled debut album.

And fans are very happy to see her back at her best; one wrote on social media, ‘Fabulous voice, loved her performance.’

Another added, ‘You looked and sounded amazing, well done!’

And it’s not just her career that is taking a turn for the better, as Sheridan has been looking more loved-up than ever with new man Graham Nation.

Our insider adds, ‘At the heart of it is that she’s learned to love herself again, which means being happy with her natural body and simply embracing life.’

It’s great to have you back, Sheridan!