You won't BELIEVE how different Eminem looks

We love a good celeb transformation here at Now. When our favourite stars come out of hiding to reveal a whole new image, it’s weirdly satisfying.

But one star that we thought was never going to change, is legendary rapper Eminem.

Back in the day, the US star was known for his alter-ego Slim Shady and sported a distinctive peroxide hairdo along with some baggy tracksuits and a load of silver chains.

And basically everyone wanted to be him…

So, hardcore fans of Eminem – aka Marshall Mathers – could be forgiven for double taking when he stepped out in LA looking like a COMPLETELY different person.

Yup, ditching the blonde do for something a little more natural, the Love The Way You Lie artist was unrecognisable as he even sported a rugged beard at the premiere of new film, The Defiant Ones.

Showing off his new look on Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a photo of himself posing next to pals Kendrick Lamar and longtime music mentor Dr. Dre along with the caption: ‘Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones’.

And prepare yourselves for this HUGE transformation…

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Crazy, right?

And fans of the star were just as shocked as us, with one writing: ‘Literally didn’t recognize him for a minute, I actually thought it was wannabe trying to look like Em.’

Another tagged their friend and agreed: ‘Look at how much he has changed!’

While some Instagram users were too busy admiring his new look, as one excited fan wrote: ‘MR Slim Shady. OMG He look hot’,

A second agreed: ‘More weight and a beard. Yes, sir, that’s the look. High five.’

And a third declared: ‘The only time I will ever approve of a guy with a beard.’

What do you think about Eminem’s dramatic new look? Let us know @Celebsnow!

