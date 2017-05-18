Shock transformation! Check out how much This Morning’s Holly Willoughby has changed over the years

We know her as the glamorous daytime telly presenter from This Morning, so it’s hard to imagine Holly Willoughby as anything but a style icon.

The popular lady is constantly giving us #outfitgoals with her trademark pencil-skirts and bold patterns – as well as making us howl with laughter next to co-host Phillip Schofield every morning.

But despite rightly earning her spot as one of the nation’s most well-loved celebs, the 36-year-old hasn’t always been so fashion forward and her style has completely changed over years.

As you’ll probably be able to tell from Holly’s *uh-hem* statement blue eyeshadow in the snaps below, the star has transformed her look since first coming in to the public eye on CITV children’s show, Ministry of Mayhem at just 23-years-old.

In fact, as time goes by the mum-of-three just keeps on getting more and more glamorous. Here’s her transformation story in pictures…