We recap the most shocking break ups of the year, from the dumped, to the dumpees and those who failed miserably to rekindle their relationships...

There have been a whole lot of break ups in 2017 – but aside from the ones we expected to come to an end, in the last 12 months there have been a fair few splits that have come completely out of the blue – which proves that any celebrity relationship is at risk of crumbling…

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse were set to get married but in an unexpected twist of events, Kylie called off the engagement just days after she revealed plans to take his name.

In a statement posted to her Instagram she wrote: ‘Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. we wish only the best for each other.’

The Spinning Around hitmaker, 48, reportedly threw Josh, 29, out of their London home after he grew close to Spanish actress Marta Milans, 34, with insiders claiming she ‘no longer trusted’ Joshua and was ‘absolutely devastated’.

Following months of rumours Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear confirmed their relationship with a cheeky bed selfie but their romance has been a rollercoaster to say the least. The former Geordie Shore star and the Ex On the Beach hunk teamed up for a new show Just Tattoo Of Us and fans were quick to give them the name ‘Bearlotte’ but cracks soon began to show when they reportedly split before rekindling their romance.

But they called it off once and for all when it was alleged he cheated on her but a spokesperson for Charlotte confirmed the relationship was over, adding, ‘The pair ended on good terms, and no one else was involved whatsoever.’

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy O’Connell became parents to son Caben-Albi back in January and whilst the pair have had a rocky relationship from start to finish, at one point it looked like the pair were going to make a go of things after they seemingly resolved their Twitter spats and paternity tests, but things didn’t turn out as planned.

A row in a hotel lead to Jezza being found guilty of assault, and it was revealed just weeks later that she had suffered a miscarriage – which she later blamed on all the stress he put her under.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp hit the rocks back in June when reports surfaced that their 20-year marriage was in trouble but Louise slammed the rumours at the time, saying: ‘It was surreal. We were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble. We’re great – don’t worry about us, everything’s fine.’

But just months later and the rumours returned, with Louise admitting she feels ‘wounded’ following her marriage split from Jamie. The pair were reportedly living apart, despite having their rinds on and off.

The last 12 months have gone from bad to worse for Katie Price, not only did she discover earlier this year that love rat husband Kieran Hayler had cheated on her for a third time – in addition to admitted affairs with her old pals Jayne Poutney and Chrissy Thomas – when she revealed he has slept with their nanny Nikki Brown, despite the nanny denying it, Kieran admitted his infidelity.

More rumours shook when it was revealed Kieran had been messaging a girl from Katie’s pony club, with Katie seemingly taking Kieran back as he still lives in the family home which she shares with their children Jett, four, and Bunny, three, plus Katie’s children Princess, 10, Junior 12 and Harvey, 15, from her previous relationships.

Paul Hollywood hit the headlines once more – but this time it wasn’t for Great British Bake Off, but his private life, when news broke that he and his wife Alex had called time on their marriage.

The news broke soon after Paul, 51, was spotted kissing former GBBO winner Candice Brown goodbye following the Pride of Britain Awards 2017, which fuelled speculation of an affair. According to sources close to the couple, Alex was tired of infidelity allegations, as back in 2013 Paul had an fling with Marcela Valladolid, who worked with him on The American Baking Competition.

TV presenter and fitness fanatic Davina McCall announced that she was divorcing her husband Matthew Robertson of 17 years.

In a statement she wrote: ‘I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.’ The pair who have three children – Tilly, Holly and Chester – have vowed to focus on their family going forward.

Looks like we’re not the only ones to have complicated love lives…