He was once one of the most love Geordie Shore boys and a resounding success on Celebrity Big Brother, but Scott Timlin has confessed his career is on the downfall.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to mock his own demise on Thursday night, and revealed he was back living in his ‘mam’s spare room’.

In a conversation about what people had achieved in their lives so far, Scotty T joked: ‘Won Big Brother didn’t get invited back for all star, suspended off Geordie Shore, sacked by the sun, shopping in pound land live in me mams spare room, beat that.’

‘Oh how the mighty fall,’ one fan replied. While another slammed him for not having any ‘talent’ anyway.

Despite charming the nation and winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, Scotty T’s career took a turn for the worse when he was axed from Geordie Shore in 2017 over his ‘wild behaviour’.

At the time, an insider said: ‘Scotty cannot be trusted filming with the cast; he’s a liability and no one needs the stress of minding after him.

‘He’s been a great long running character but his behaviour towards the end of last year proved that he no longer deserves a place on the series.’

After months out of the limelight it emerged that he’d be returning to our TV screens later this year to replace Stephen Bear on Just Tattoo Of Us, but his appearance has been met with mix reviews.

‘REALLY not feeling Scotty T replacing Bear on Just Tattoo Of Us,’ one fan slammed.

Despite being a self-confessed failure, Scotty T was once on track to do big things.

Having achieved two A*’s at A level, he went on to spend two years studying Marine Engineering at Newcastle University.

‘I’m a f**king clever cricket, me…,’ he previously confessed. ‘My plan was to go into marine architecture, to go and work on ships and oil rigs.

‘Things like that. Not marine biology like coral reefs and shit like that. F**k that. Marine architecture.

‘With my A* in physics, I could have worked for NASA or somewhere like that, but now I’m just a c***.’

