Could Jesy Nelson’s break-up with TOWIE's Chris inspire the group’s next hit?

TOWIE star Chris Clark may well have dumped Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson over the phone after just a few months of dating – before getting straight back together with his ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding – but it could be 25-year-old Jesy who gets to have the last laugh.

Her bandmate Jade Thirlwall, 24, has recently revealed that, as they prepare to head back to the studio, certain events have definitely inspired them.

She said: ‘This [album], we’re not going to rush anything – we’re going to write in the summer. We’re very excited – a lot has happened this year that we can write about.’

Little Mix’s break-up anthem Shout Out To My Ex was rumoured to be about fellow band member Perrie Edwards’ former fiancé Zayn Malik, so we wouldn’t blame any men who’ve wronged them for being a bit scared.

Jade is currently dating long-term love 26-year-old Jed Elliot; Perrie, 23, is seeing England and Arsenal footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, and are inseparable; and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, is head-over-heels for 25 year old Burnley FC striker Andre Gray. So at the moment Jesy is the only one with a potential axe to grind.

The couple set tongues wagging back in February when they were first spotted together hand-in-hand at the glamorous BRIT Awards in February, but Jesy was quick to put the rumours to bed by posting a loved-up picture of the pair smooching, showing they were officially an item.

Roll on a few months later and Chris is back in the arms of his ex, Amber.

It’s not like the boys don’t know what they could be getting into. Perrie’s boyfriend Alex recently joked about ending up as the inspiration behind Little Mix’s next big hit. He said: ‘I’d better watch out! I don’t want her to become an ex and sing about me. I’d better look after her.’

Well, we’re guessing Little Mix’s fifth album is one that Chris won’t be downloading…