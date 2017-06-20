Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single – here’s EVERYTHING you need to know!

All the information you need to support the single made in aid of the Grenfell Tower block victims...

Following the devastation of the Grenfell Towerblock fire in West London last week, the whole capital has come together to offer help and support to those in need.

And as well as kind Londoners providing victims with everything from clothes, to somewhere to stay, the celeb world has also reached out to the families involved.

And music mogul, Simon Cowell is no different after he announced he was putting together a charity single to raise money for the victims.

‘I am watching footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking,’ the X Factor boss wrote on Twitter last week.

‘We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.’

And after a lot of hard work, it appears the 57-year-old has managed to rally up a tonne of big name stars to sing on the emotional track.

So, in preparation for the release, here’s EVERYTHING you need to know.

When will it be released and what’s the song?

The charity single will be out on Wednesday 21st June from 8am and will be a cover of Simon and Garfunkel‘s Bridge over Troubled Water – which was first released in 1970.

Which stars will be singing on the track?

It’s set to be bursting with celebs as Simon told The Sun earlier this week: ‘We started 24 hours ago and already we’re getting calls coming in, mainly from Brits.

‘A lot of London artists, people like Skepta, Stormzy, Emile Sande, The London Community Gospel Choir, all wanted to be involved.’

And he’s not wrong as stars such as Pixie Lott, Robbie Williams, Emile Sande, Jessie J, Stormzy, Rita Ora, James Blunt and Paloma Faith have all been seen heading to the studio.

As well as Craig David, Geri Halliwell and One Direction lads, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

It’s also rumoured to be featuring Tulisa Contostavlos, X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson and Tokio Myers, from Britain’s Got Talent.

And if that wasn’t enough, 300 local people who lost their homes in the fire will be singing the charity track led by choirmaster Gareth Malone. Has everyone got their tissues ready?

What do we know about the record so far?

While very few details about the track have been released as of yet, Emile Sande recently admitted that the whole process was ’emotional’.

‘It’s a hard time not to feel quite helpless, I’m just happy I could give my voice and my passion,’ she said.

‘It was quite emotional. When I listen to the song it reminds me just how powerful music and lyrics can be.’

Simon himself echoed Emile’s sentiment when he recently described the track as ‘honestly unbelievable’, before adding: ‘I mean chills. It sounds beautiful.’

Where is it being recorded?

Celebs are recording the track at Sarm Music Village which is near the Grenfell Towerblock.

All funds from the single will be given to the 600 people of the tower who lost their homes and to the families of the 79+ who lost their lives.

We’ll definitely be buying our copy on Wednesday, make sure you get yours too!