The X Factor judge has vowed to change his lifestyle

Simon Cowell has revealed his shock after health problems caused him to suffer a frightening fall down the stairs which forced him to pull out of The X Factor on the weekend.

The 58-year-old was rushed to hospital on Friday following the incident and says he fainted due to low blood pressure, something that has really shaken him up.

‘Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine,’ says Simon, who has three-year-old son Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverman. ‘It was a huge shock.

‘They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.

‘After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.’

Simon has opened up about the accident for the first time and admits he feels fortunate to have got away relatively scot-free given that it could have been very serious.

‘I’d gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy,’ he tells The Sun. ‘Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs.

‘I was worried at first that I’d done some real damage. But I’m on the mend now. I know I was very lucky I didn’t hurt myself seriously.

‘It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I’m truly grateful.’

Whilst the music mogul was able to return home ten hours after the hospital dash, doctors advised that he didn’t go back to work too soon and so he was forced to skip the first live X Factor shows of the series.

On Sunday he was replaced by Alesha Dixon, who publicly wished Simon well when she was introduced on the panel.

Here’s hoping that Simon will take care and be back in his judges’ seat next weekend.