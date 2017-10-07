It’s no secret that Mel B is currently having a tough time as her divorce battle with ex Stephen Belafonte turns increasingly sour.

Weeks after courts heard that Mel, 42, had wiped out her multimillion pound fortune, the star faced reports that she only had £961 in the bank.

But Now can reveal that Mel’s America’s Got Talent boss Simon Cowell has come to her rescue. Simon, 57, has reportedly offered Mel a contract as a judge for another year on the US show – believed to be worth the huge sum of £1.8 million, which will no doubt help rebuild her life with her children, Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and Madison, six.

A well-placed source tells Now, ‘Mel has told pals that Simon giving her the America’s Got Talent contract has meant the difference between living out of a suitcase and having a roof over her family’s head.

‘Mel knows only too well that you only truly find out who your friends are when your life hits rock bottom. Simon and Mel haven’t always seen eye to eye in the past – she says he finds her a pain in the butt – but when it comes to being real, Simon’s there for her every time, and she says she owes him everything.

‘She’s even joked that Simon’s her “guardian angel”, saying the world needs more people like him,’ our insider continues.

This news comes after Simon opened up about his relationship with the former Spice Girl – explaining he has a soft spot for her and would love to have her back on the show.

He recently said, ‘It’s been amazing with Mel. She can be a pain, but she has a good heart.

‘With this panel I wouldn’t change anything and I won’t be changing anything,’ he continued, referring to Mel and their America’s Got Talent colleagues, judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Now, with the help of close friends like Simon rallying around her, friends tell Now that Mel – who has accused her ex-husband Stephen of domestic abuse and adultery – is finding the inner strength to fight back, and has vowed that their bitter legal battle will not bring her down.

Our source explains, ‘Mel has said it will take more than sticks and stones, threats and legal court battles to break her. While some days she feels like she doesn’t want to go on, she won’t give up, especially because of her kids.

‘Mel is determined and has said, “I wont be broken – I have nothing to hide.”’