The X Factor could be thrown into chaos this weekend as Simon Cowell has been rushed to hospital on a stretcher, say reports.

According to The Sun, the music mogul was stretchered out of his mansion in a neck brace after an ambulance was called at 8am this morning.

The scary incident happened after 58-year-old Simon reportedly fainted and fell down the stairs while fetching a cup of hot milk because he was having trouble sleeping.

Luckily, Simon is thought to be in a stable condition but is still undergoing tests in hospital.

A source close to Simon told the publication: ‘It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.

‘He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.’

The insider added: ‘An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides.’

It’s currently unknown whether this weekend’s X Factor will be effected, as Simon is set to take part in the first live final of the series. Well, we hope he recovers in time!

The scary news comes after X Factor contestant, Sam Black revealed he completely lost his voice in rehearsals and feared he might have already overexerted it.

