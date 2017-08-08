The Irish singer has opened up about her mental health struggles in a heartbreaking Facebook post

Sinead O’Connor has sparked concern among her fans after revealing she was suicidal and living alone in a Travelodge in New Jersey.

The Irish star shared a distressing 12-minute video on Facebook telling fans that she’s been on her own ‘for two years’ and is ‘struggling to find the will to stay alive’.

Sitting in a hotel room, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer tells the camera: ‘I’m all by myself, there’s absolutely nobody in my life. I’m now living in a Travelodge motel in the a**s end of New Jersey.

‘No one except my doctor, my psychiatrist – who is the sweetest man on earth who says I’m his hero – and that’s about the only f**king thing keeping me alive at the moment.

‘The fact that I’m his bloody hero. And that’s kind of pathetic.’

Opening up about her battle with mental health, the mum-of-four continued: ‘Mental illness, it’s a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a sh** who you are. And you know what’s worse? The stigma doesn’t give a sh** who you are.

‘Suddenly all the people who are supposed to be loving you and taking care of you are treating you like s**t. It’s like a witch hunt.’

Sinead, who lost her mum when she was just 19, continued: ‘If it was just for me I’d be gone.

‘Straight away back to my mum because I’ve walked this earth alone for two years now as punishment for being mentally f**king ill and getting angry that no one would f**king take care of me.’

The troubled star then reaches out to her children, before saying she hopes the video will help other people also suffering from mental health disorders.

The star’s followers rushed to the comments to share their concern for her, urging the singer to seek further help.

Sinead was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011 but doctors later found she was struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the star has openly spoken about her diagnosis since.