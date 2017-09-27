What will Simon Cowell say?! Sinitta signs up to Celebrity First Dates

The singer is rumoured to have signed up to the channel 4 reality show in a bid to find love - and we can't wait to tune in!

Sinitta’s no stranger to setting tongues wagging – but her latest news has got us all talking!

Reports suggest that the singer and X Factor star has signed up to the celebrity version of hit channel 4 show, First Dates.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Loose Women under threat?! Sinitta set to ‘change the face of British TV’ with rival chatshow

Sinitta, 53, is rumoured to have joined the line-up for the fly-on-the-wall dating show after splitting from her boyfriend of three years and her agent, Jason Gale.

And the singer – who counts X Factor boss Simon Cowell and Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt among her famous exes – is said to be counting on popular maître d’ and restaurant manager Fred Sirieix to help her find lasting love.

Whilst the star is yet to comment on the rumours, we’ve got our fingers firmly crossed!

After all, can you imagine what she’d wear?!

This latest Sinitta news comes days after she called out close pal Simon for axing her from the guest spot at the X Factor Judges’ Houses audition round.

After it emerged that she’d been replaced by Cheryl, mum-of-two Sinitta told her followers on Twitter, ‘Today I was informed I will Not be doing @TheXFactor again this year (after being invited back 2 years in a row and so close to filming).’

The So Macho singer later said in an interview, ‘I have sulked and pouted and had the diva tantrum after my time, money and plans were wasted.’

‘I am a fighter, I will get another role and be fabulous,’ the star – who has also taken part in other reality shows in the past including MasterChef and The Jump – added.

With Sinitta’s track record, we don’t doubt it for a second – and signing up to First Dates sounds like a pretty good start!