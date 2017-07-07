Very sad news about the little boy who touched many hearts

Celebrities have been paying tribute to Bradley Lowery after it was sadly announced that the six-year-old has passed away.

The young football fan – who became known across the world and touched many hearts with his brave battle – died on Friday afternoon, a statement from his parents Gemma and Carl confirmed.

‘My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family,’ the heartbreaking Facebook post reads.

‘He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where.

‘There are no words to describe how heart broken we are. Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels’

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma – a rare form of cancer – when he was 18 months old and his parents were told in December that he had only ‘months to live’.

Throughout this year the little lad became known to many thanks to several memorable moments he enjoyed, from being a club mascot for his beloved Sunderland to leading out England at Wembley for a World Cup qualifier with his hero Jermain Defoe.

The news of his passing has been met with great sadness and many stars have paid tribute to Bradley on social media.

‘Terribly sad to hear that little Bradley Lowery has passed away,’ Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter. ‘A warrior and an inspiration to the end. RIP Bradley.’

Meanwhile Scarlett Moffatt Tweeted: ‘Sleep tight you brave angel. Sending all my love .@Bradleysfight’

Chanelle Hayes also shared her condolences, writing: ‘Every single sympathy and thought I have is with you and your family.I am absolutely heartbroken for you #RIP #LittleAngel #bradleysfight’

Tributes have continued to pour in for the brave boy…

Here at Now we send our love and condolences to Bradley’s family and friends at this very sad time.