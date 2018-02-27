The reality TV star mums have wasted no time in getting back in shape

If we were in need of a new, hot, celebrity mum girlband Ferne McCann, Emma-Jane Woodhams and Cara De La Hoyde would all be members!

The trio have all snapped back to their pre-baby bodies super quickly and from where we’re sitting they look AH-MA-ZING!

TOWIE star Ferne was the first to show off her post-baby bod on Monday night, causing a stir on Instagram in a daring, cropped, white two-piece.

The 27-year-old gave birth to her first born daughter, Sunday, back in November and has pretty much snapped back into shape just three months later.

Fans were full of praise for the mum-of-one, with one saying: ‘How killa is your body after having Sunday?’

Another commented: ‘How u looking this good after bubba?’

Back in January Ferne admitted she was ‘getting back to it’ and shared an Instagram video of her working out in the gym.

Alongside it, she wrote: ‘Getting back to it @absalutegym @elliehopleypt How are all my @stagecoach_bus#drivingfitnesstogether ladies feeling? I’ve just completed a tough session with Ellie my PT but it feels so good now I’ve got it done! Give yourself a pat on the back if you smashed a workout this week.’

It’s clearly working!

Love Island star Emma-Jane Woodhams also stunned her 318K Instagram followers when she posed in a bikini on Monday night – just four weeks after giving birth to a baby boy.

The 20-year-old posed on the side of a hot-tub for the racy snap, and bragged that she felt like a ‘new woman’ after a much-needed spa day.

Her incredible figure left one fan asking: ‘How have you just had a child! You look insane x’

Fellow Love Island star Cara De La Hoyde wasted no time in getting in on the action as she flaunted her post-baby curves on Instagram.

Wearing a white bardot crop top and green pair of trousers, the former circus performer – who found love with baby-daddy Nathan Massey on the show two years ago – posed with baby Freddie.

Fans gushed over how stunning she looked, given that she only gave birth two months ago. One said: ‘Wish I could look as good as that with a baby lol, you look amazing’.

Another social media user branded her ‘goals’.

Agreed!