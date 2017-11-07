SO sweet! Vicky Pattison reveals the one thing that changed her mind about having children

Ah to be in love...

Vicky Pattison has revealed she no longer sees a future without children – and it’s all thanks to that special someone in her life.

The former Geordie Shore star, who is currently planning her wedding with fiancé John Noble, admitted that meeting her other half had caused her to alter her views on the idea of starting a family.

‘I always said I didn’t want children but being with John has totally changed my mind,’ Vicky, 29, admitted. ‘We recently made the decision that children are very much part of our future. I’ve come to realise that life would be quite empty without them.

Being in his arms?! That's home. Wherever that may be 💘 @johnnoblejn A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

‘John gives me a level of security I’ve never had before. He makes me feel safe because I know he’s not going anywhere. He’ll be a brilliant husband and dad – I’ve never got that vibe from anyone else,’ she added to OK! magazine.

Vicky and John announced their engagement back in July, after John surprised the star with a dazzling diamond ring during a dog walk in the countryside.

Three months later, the pair confirmed that they’d taken another serious step in their relationship and bought their first home together, with Vicky sharing a snap of the pair outside their new abode to her Instagram account.

Just fooling round in our new gaff aren't we?! 😂😍 Why?! Cos we can @johnnoblejn… COS WE CAN! #homeownerswag 💙🏡 A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The pair are reportedly set to tie the knot next year, with a source telling The Sun that Vicky plans to say ‘I do’ at Le Petit Chateau, one of the ‘nicest venues’ in the North East.

‘Vicky has set her heart on getting married around there to be close to her and John’s family,’ the insider explained.

‘They looked around the place and were very cute and tactile, pointing out where they’d put things and seeing how much it would cost to hire out the whole place.’

During an earlier interview with the same paper, Vicky herself said of the nuptials: ‘Our wedding is about the two of us, love, romance and family. We want it quite stripped back.’

We can’t WAIT to see the wedding photos…

From our sister site Good To Know. Words by Eleanor Jones