Pregnancy and labour proved a difficult experience for the couple

Love Island stars Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison are smitten with baby daughter Vienna but it was far from smooth sailing during pregnancy and labour.

The couple have spoken of how they feared for their little girl during Cally’s gruelling 32-hour labour earlier this month, as well as having faced difficulties in their relationship throughout the pregnancy.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech shares touching family photo with new baby

Cally, 25, was forced to have an emergency Caesarean after issues in labour and she admits she was left terrified and confused by what was happening.

‘[Vienna’s] heart rate dropped so I had to have an emergency C-section,’ the new mum explains. ‘I didn’t really know what was going on, but I could tell by Luis’ face that something was seriously wrong.’

The shock continued once Vienna had safely made her entrance into the world as a dumbfounded Luis attempted to cut her umbilical cord.

‘It was like cutting bacon or something. I was thinking, what if I cut this wrong? I was crying so much,’ he tells OK! magazine. ‘Then I heard her cry and I just wanted to hold her and take her away.

‘I remember that first day in the hospital, we were looking at her and thinking, what the f**k are we going to do? She’s a perfect little girl though.’

The tot’s emotionally fraught birth came after Cally faced a difficult pregnancy due to problems in her relationship with Luis.

‘I didn’t enjoy my pregnancy at all. We were arguing about daft stuff and she was in my tummy the whole time,’ the TV star reveals.

Fortunately Cally and Luis have seen their romance prosper again thanks to Vienna, with Cally saying: ‘Now it’s made what happened before seem like a blur because we’ve got this little blessing. If we could have seen her then, we would have been okay.’

Luis adds: ‘We were falling apart, but Vienna brought us back together. We overcame it.’

We’re glad to hear that all is well for the Morrison-Beech family now.