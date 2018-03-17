The Made In Chelsea star and his model fiancee are already talking babies!

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams moved in together in July and got engaged in February.

But now we’re told the former Made In Chelsea star, 28, and Brian McFadden‘s ex-wife, 32, are so head-over-heels in love, they’re talking babies!

A source close to the couple tells us exclusively that the pair – who met on Channel 4’s The Jump last year – are keen to start a family together.

So much so that they’ve even planned a baby name!

‘They want to call their son Theodore-Michael or Teddy for short,’ the source says. ‘They’re both really happy and excited right now.’

The news comes after Irish model Vogue gushed about her life falling into place last year.

She said, ‘I’m in a really good relationship with somebody that I’m mad about, and we just get on brilliantly.’

And judging by her recent photos, where she’s been pictured wearing loose-fitting clothing – a rarity for the model who we’re used to seeing in figure-hugging outfits – we wonder if their plan is already in motion.

There’s no denying Spencer is very much in love with his woman, and the way he popped the question was totally adorable.

The couple went to see West End Theatre show The Lion King, and once the show was finished the couple enjoyed a backstage tour of the theatre, which gave Spencer the perfect opportunity.

Speaking of his proposal Spencer revealed, ‘I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time. We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.

‘The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!’