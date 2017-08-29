Spencer Matthews just tagged MIC co-star Jamie Laing in THIS picture and everyone’s confused

Can you tell who's in this pic?

Made In Chelsea stars Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing are a reality bromance made in heaven.

And although Spenny left MIC for good last year, he’s remained close to his Chelsea pal ever since, with the pair even sporting matching buzz cuts lately.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

But while fans can’t agree whether either of the pair suit their newly shaved heads, Spencer took to Instagram over the weekend to poke fun at his best mate’s haircut.

Sharing a photo with his 558k followers, the Jump champion wrote: ‘Last day in Ibiza with my pal @jamielaing… We’re gonna miss this place… #JudgeJamie’

Last day in Ibiza with my pal @jamielaing… We're gonna miss this place… #JudgeJamie A post shared by Spencer Matthews (@spencermatthews) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

But if you look closely you’ll notice it actually IS Strictly Come Dancing star, Judge Rinder.

Uncanny, or what?

And it turns out the pair look SO similar that fans actually thought it was him, with one writing: ‘Jamie looks weird I don’t like it.’

While another said: ‘Jamie looks like Judge Rinder’.

More: Awww! Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams get matching his and hers rings with VERY special engraving

Although some fans were quick to point out the joke, with one follower commenting: ‘hahahhaahhaha caption I’m crying’.

And a second adding: ‘Brothers from another mother lol jamie an rinder’.

Glad we cleared that up…

After unveiling his unrecognisable look, Jamie recently revealed the real reason behind the pair’s decision to get rid of their hair as they’re both taking part in a celebrity version of Channel 4 TV show Hunted.

The show – in aid of Stand Up To Cancer – will see a bunch of celebs attempt to go under the radar as they are tracked down by the SAS.

Speaking on Lorraine, Jamie said: ‘We thought shaving your head we’d be unrecognisable. It just shows more of your face.’

Stand-in host Christine Lampard then brought up the hilarious comparisons being made to the famous celebrity judge.

To which Jamie replied: ‘I’ve never seen it but is it Judge Rinder? That’s what everyone says I look like.’

Before co-star Georgia Toffolo added: ‘Isn’t it uncanny.’

It really REALLY is…