Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has announced the incredible news that he’s expecting his first baby with fiance Vogue Williams. AW!

The pair revealed their engagement just last month, but now the happy parents-to-be have taken to Instagram with some more exciting news.

Former ladies man Spencer told his 582k followers: ‘So… I’m going to be a father! Couldn’t be happier to be sharing these times with the love of my life @voguewilliams. We feel truly blessed’

While model Vogue added: ‘I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby! Being with you @spencermatthews is the best thing that has ever happened to me, you are the dream.’

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to send their well wishes to the love-birds, as one gushed: ‘Aww Congratulations to you Both!!! xxxx’.

Another wrote: ‘BEST NEWS EVER!! Thrilled for you,’ while a third added: ‘Exciting times! Congratulations both you’ll make great parents! Xx.’

This comes just days after we revealed the couple had already planned their baby names, with a source telling us: ‘They want to call their son Theodore-Michael or Teddy for short.

‘They’re both really happy and excited right now.’ AW!

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Spencer proposed to Vogue at The Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End in January.

The reality star – who met his fiance on the fourth series of The Jump last year – got down on one knee during a backstage tour of Disney’s The Lion King.

At the time Spencer said: ‘I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time. We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.

‘The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.

‘The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!’

Congrats again, guys!