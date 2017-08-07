The couple have made a big statement about their relationship

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams might have only been dating for a matter of months but they’ve just made a pretty big statement about their romance.

The couple have revealed that they’ve invested in matching his and hers rings, which come complete with the etching VS in honour of their initials. Awww!

Vogue, 31, posted a photo of the lovebirds modelling their romantic bling on Instagram and wrote: ‘Yes we are that couple! Thank you @towerjewellers for always helping me create jewels I love. You are truly the best ❤️’

Yes we are that couple! Thank you @towerjewellers for always helping me create jewels I love. You are truly the best ❤️ A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Cute! The snap shows Vogue and Spencer, 28, holding their hands next to each other to showcase the gold rings.

Spencer showed his love for his gal even more by commenting on her post with three heart emojis whilst fans gushed about how romantic the jewellery is.

It looks like the couple – who met whilst filming The Jump earlier this year – had a chance to showcase the bling over the weekend too as they enjoyed a trip to Amsterdam together.

Spot spot spot the tourists ☺️ A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Things certainly seem to be going well for them, with reports emerging last month that they’ve already moved in together in London.

Irish TV presenter Vogue and her dog Winston apparently set up home in Spenny’s flat and it sounds like the lovebirds are pretty serious about each other.

‘Spencer and Vogue are smitten,’ a source told The Sun. ‘They feel more than ready to take the relationship to the next level.’

Ooh, sounds promising!

Since getting together the TV stars have both been open about their affections on social media too, with Vogue recently posting a photo of her man with the caption: ‘Looking forward to seeing this face later ❤️’

Vogue was previously married to former Westlife star Brian McFadden from 2012 until their separation in 2015, whilst Spencer was famed as a bit of a lothario during his Made In Chelsea days.

The Eton-educated dated several female co-stars including Louise Thompson, Stephanie Pratt and Lauren Hutton but all of his romances eventually burned out.

Here’s hoping things might be different this time around!