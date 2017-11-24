But good on her for talking about it!

We all love Stacey Solomon for her honestly. She has always been a very open person. However, earlier today she got very personal and open when speaking about a part of her’s and Joe’s relationship… body hair! The Loose Women presenter revealed her boyfriends reaction to her hairy legs as disgusted after she vowed not to shave her legs for a solid two months.

Stacey is currently not shaving any part of her body hair for two months as part of a campaign. She is doing the campaign with a couple of her other presenters from the ITV lunch-time show. However, in the midst of this campaign she forgot she would be seeing her partner in Australia.

She admitted that she is now in-fact just as hairy as her TV presenter boyfriend, Joe Swash. Stacey admitted that he was taken back by this and claimed that it was ‘like being in bed with his mates’. She went out to Australia as a surprise for him as he is presenting the I’m A Celebrity… After Camp show but didn’t think much about the hair situation before booking it. ‘I got there and he was like ‘this like touching one of my best friends, like being in bed with my mates’. It is gross’ the 28-year-old said.

So gutted to be leaving this one today 😢😢 although I’ve had the best few days! I love u Joe Joe smash #ExtraCamp out of the park like u always do and I’ll see u in a few weeks! 🌊🇦🇺🏄🏼🦀 #MyLobster A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:14am PST

But, we have to give credit to Stacey! She may feel like a Gorilla with all the hair, but she’s being part of an amazing campaign and she has been open and honest about it. We wonder how the other panellists are getting on who are taking part? Don’t worry ladies – you’ll be back to smoothness soon.

Good on you, Stacey!

By Lois North