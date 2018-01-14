Stacey Solomon: ‘My body isn’t meant to have a six-pack!’

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon talks work, relationships and keeping it real when it comes to her body

Stacey Solomon first shot on to our screens in 2009 as the charismatic Essex lady on The X Factor, and despite going far in the competition her career has taken a very different turn.

After the mum-of-two’s stint on the talent show, she became queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle and has since become a regular in the nation’s homes as a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Nothing seems to be off limits with Stacey, 28, and she tells us what she really makes of her fellow panellists, her favourite guests and what goes on behind closed doors with boyfriend Joe Swash.

You’ve fast become a favourite on Loose Women, but did you have any reservations when you first joined the panel?

No, not when I first joined. I was just excited that they even considered me, because I did feel young and inexperienced compared to the other women.

So I was really taken aback that they’d given me that opportunity. I think some days, when we’re talking about something that is personal and sensitive, I can have reservations about speaking out.

But, they are soon quashed by the fact that there are people going through the same thing and if my story can help one person, then that’s kind of what I’m there to do.

Was there a particular panellist you were nervous to work with?

I was always scared to work with Janet Street-Porter. Only because she’s so smart, she doesn’t suffer fools lightly, and I thought, ‘Oh no, she’s going to hate me,’ because I was young, with no life experience.

But, actually, she was the complete opposite with me. She really listens to what I have to say, values my opinion and made me feel like she really had respect for me.

The whole panel seem like a very close-knit group…

Honestly, sometimes I can’t believe my job because it doesn’t feel like a real job. It feels like I’m going out with my mates and having a natter and we take it everywhere.

We went for a weekend away in a spa and we’re trying to plan a trip abroad. We all meet up and spend loads of time together, which is really nice.

Which panellist are you closest with?

I think I’m close with quite a lot of them for different reasons.

Jane [Moore] is the one I go to when I want to speak about things that are going on in the world, she’s so good with advice and I often find myself calling her and asking for her opinion.

Linda [Robson] is the kind of friend that is there no matter what, she’s always thinking of everyone.

Andrea [McLean] is a lot like me – we’re both super insecure about our personalities, we want everyone to like us.

We saw Kate Price break down on the show recently while speaking about her terminally ill mum. How is she?

It is a very difficult time for her, we all know how we feel about our parents and that if anything ever happened to them, how sad that would be.

But, she is one of the strongest people I know, she’s quite incredible. I know that she will be OK, but I don’t think it will ever be OK.

What is Katie like to work alongside?

She’s easy to work with – she is what she says on the tin. She’s honest, she says it how it is, you always know what you’re getting with Katie.

Who would be your dream new panellist?

I think Beyoncé should definitely give it a go – she would be great. I’m obsessed with Bette Midler, I’d love to see her on the panel.

Who has been your favourite person to interview?

Drew Barrymore. That was one of my favourite things ever, I couldn’t believe I was sitting in a room with Drew.

Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother are back on – would you ever do them?

Never say never, but I just don’t think I want that pressure for a little while.

You’re so open about your body and being body confident, but do you follow an exercise regime?

I have a gym membership, but I only go to swim and take the boys, or yoga. I don’t want to have a six-pack, I don’t think my body was designed to have a six-pack.

I don’t have a car so I do loads of walking. I’m just normal and you can see that.

Do you watch what you eat and drink?

I don’t like the taste of alcohol, so I don’t drink a lot. If I don’t eat certain food, it’s not because I don’t want to put on weight, it’s because I don’t want to be unhealthy.

I have no ambitions to be the slimmest person on the planet, I just don’t think it’s important.

What’s the most romantic thing Joe’s ever done for you?

He’s romantic in different ways, but the most romantic thing he does is he always sticks up for me, even if he knows I’m in the wrong and I find it so attractive.

When I visited him in Australia I brought his mum with me. We were all sitting in the front room and his mum came out of his bathroom and was like, ‘OMG Joe, I can’t believe you’ve done a poo and left it floating on the top,’ and I was thinking, ‘Sh*t that must be my poo and it didn’t flush.’

I didn’t want to say anything because she’d already blamed Joe, and instead of denying it, he just went, ‘Sorry about that, Mum,’ and took the rap for me while she laid into him for 20 minutes about how gross he was.

What do you and Joe bicker about the most?

I have a go at him because he’s always going at 1,000mph and sometimes I just want to sit and chill. He’s got ants in his pants.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions for 2018?

I think they’re a waste of time. If you want to do something you can do it at any point in the year. I think it’s a terrible idea. If you make none, you can’t fail any, so you feel great!

