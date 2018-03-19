The Loose Women star has taken a big step with her sons

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she’s made a controversial change to her sons’ lives and it’s certainly got fans talking.

The TV star admits she made the decision to take her boys Zachary, 10, and Leighton, 5, out of mainstream education and start homeschooling them instead back in September after becoming concerned about Zachary’s changing personality.

‘Every child is different and therefore responds differently to methods of teaching,’ says Stacey, 28. ‘Also, this wasn’t a decision we made lightly. It’s one we’ve been pondering for a few years.

‘They’ve both enjoyed their time at school but, as they got older, there were a number of things I began to question.

‘When Zachary was halfway through Year Two he began to lose some of my favourite parts of his personality.

‘Before that, he was often cheeky and making jokes, he never worried what people thought of him. He was a happy-go-lucky child, always inquisitive and wanting to know EVERYTHING about everything.

‘But he would come home from school embarrassed to make jokes and be silly and he became very quiet and a little sad. We spoke about this a lot and he explained to me that his behaviour was deemed naughty and disruptive by teachers and not cool by his peers.’

Whilst Stacey says she’s full of admiration for ‘amazing’ teachers, she feels that the boys’ ‘enthusiasm to learn’ is at its best when they’re with her and thinks they’re also able to experience a wider range of life topics such as finances and cooking.

‘There are so many things I think are imperative to my children’s learning that just aren’t a part of the curriculum and lots of things I PERSONALLY don’t think are necessary on there,’ the Loose Women star explains in her Fabulous magazine column. ‘So we decided to homeschool and our adventure began.’

Stacey admits that it’s not been an easy journey as she’s had to figure out what the children should be learning and how, and she’s made sure that they keep up their core subjects in case they ever want to return to school.

She also insists that homeschooling is still social and that Zachary and Leighton mix with children their own age as well as adults.

‘Yes, it’s controversial and not everyone will agree with me but parents have to make their own decisions,’ the mum-of-two explains. ‘No-one should judge them and you shouldn’t feel judged.

‘When it comes to raising your kids I firmly believe everyone should do it their own way and not judge what everyone else is doing.

‘Ultimately, I have no idea how this relatively new step in our lives will pan out, but right now my children are happy and healthy, enjoying life and learning and that’s all I can hope for.’

Stacey’s controversial move has certainly got people talking and has sparked debate amongst fans. with many praising the former X Factor star.

‘obviously a well thought out decision made & if it works for you then it doesn’t really matter what anyone else thinks or says,’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘Your a true inspiration for taking your children’s feeling into consideration even when it comes to their education as well’

Others showed their support but admitted to concerns about homeschooling, with one writing: ‘I would love to home school but worry about isolation and not mixing with friends and socialising not educating them enough etc’

‘I’m still very unsure but good luck to you,’ another said.

It comes after Stacey revealed last week that she was spending quality time with the boys on holiday, leading fans to question how she was able to take them out of school.

We can’t wait to hear more about how Stacey and the kids get on in their homeschooling journey.