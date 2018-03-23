Stacey Solomon DEFENDS decision to home school her boys with fiery message

The mum-of-two has hit back

Last week Stacey Solomon revealed that she’s taking her boys Zachary and Leighton out of mainstream education to home school them instead.

But after the Loose Women star’s controversial move sparked debate amongst viewers, now Stacey has taken to social media to furiously defend her choice.

Sharing a powerful message on her Twitter account, the mum-of-two confessed she’d received huge backlash from people calling her ‘thick’ and ‘stupid’.

‘I can’t tell you how many “dumb” comments I’ve received since speaking about my decision to home educate’, the 28-year-old began.

‘Everyone is entitled to their opinion. And I truly believe each to their own when it comes to making decisions over your child’s education. I don’t think there is a wrong or right choice, just different.’

Hitting back at trolls, Stace continued: “But is ‘you’re thick!’ an opinion? As much as it’s hard to hear the “thick”, “stupid”, “that’s child abuse” and “probably can’t even spell her own name let alone teach her kids” comments, it actually reaffirms my decision.

‘It makes me strive to ensure I teach my children how to look beyond an accent or a bubbly persona that her than making pre assumptions about somebody.’

Letting her followers know exactly what she thinks about negative comments, the X Factor star finished her Tweet with an inspiring message.

‘And to all of the people saying these horrid things here’s something I can teach you that I know you don’t already know, I am intelligent, strong, kind, empathetic, enthusiastic, hard working and passionate amongst many other things’.

Before adding: ‘Oh yeah and I can spell my own name… but I regard that as my least impressive credential.’

And her followers were quick to share their support, as one wrote: ‘Your boys seem to be thriving from what you post about them 💙 Everyone needs to do what is right for their family’.

While another agreed: ‘Stacey, it’s your decision how your children are educated. Good to see you standing up for what you believe in.’

Stacey’s clap back comes after she admitted she’s contemplated home schooling for a long time after questioning if mainstream education was the right step for 10-year-old Zachary.

The telly presenter admitted her eldest has changed from an ‘inquisitive, happy go lucky child’ to one that was ‘quiet and sad’, saying: ‘We spoke about this a lot and he explained to me that his behaviour was deemed naughty and disruptive by teachers and not cool by his peers.’

