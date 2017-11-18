AWW! Stacey Solomon flies around the world to surprise boyfriend Joe Swash

You can't beat a huge romantic gesture...

Stacey Solomon is a sweetheart. Not only is she one of the most down to earth celebrities out there, she’s also an old fashioned romantic.

The Loose Women panelist, 28, gave boyfriend Joe Swash the shock of his life when she turned up in Australia to surprise him.

Stacey filmed the trip and posted the most adorable video on Instagram, taking fans on her journey from London to Sydney.

She was joined by Joe’s mum and can be heard saying: ‘We are going to Australia to surprise Joe!’

The video then shows the ladies on the long haul journey, sipping champagne and getting some shut-eye before landing in Sydney.

Stacey then heads to Joe’s apartment where she pulls a shocked and delighted Joe into a huge embrace.

Sooo I went around the world to surprise my man because I just missed him TOO much! Plus I’m an actual psycho GF but he still loves me tho 😂😂😂 A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Posting the video to her Instagram account, Stacey wrote: ‘Sooo I went around the world to surprise my man because I just missed him TOO much! Plus I’m an actual psycho GF but he still loves me tho 😂😂😂’

Joe, 35, is in Australia to present I’m a Celebrity spin-off, Extra Camp.

The TV star set off at the beginning of the month, with Stacey revealing she was going to miss him so much. She wrote on Instagram: ‘My baby @realjoeswashy is on the way to the airport, off to Oz for this year’s #ExtraCamp! 5 weeks I’m going to miss you soooooo much but I know you’ll have the best time EVER and do a bloody brilliant job! Plus I know you’ll be thinking of me as we have so many memories there… get your best crab impression on and side step on the beach for me! I love you baby! I can’t wait to watch you and the gang @scarlett_moffatt @joeldommett what a brilliant line up.’

Last year, Joe and Stacey presented the I’m a Celebrity spin-off together. This year, Stacey has been replaced by I’m a Celebrity’s 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt.