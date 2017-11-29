This new photo has really got Stacey's fans talking

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Stacey Solomon any more, the Loose Women lady recently vowed she wasn’t going to shave at all until Christmas.

The mum-of-two announced that she was ditching the razors in an act of defiance after falling in love with her body hair, as she declared: ‘Now I think ‘I’m not shaving for nobody’.

Yes, Stace!

And proving to be a woman of her word, the 28-year-old showed off her winter fuzz when she took to Instagram with her latest outfit of the day.

Sitting on her bedroom floor, the X Factor star can be seen rocking a black turtleneck, 3/4 length jeans and an adorable pair of baby pink boots complete with bunny ears.

She wrote next to the pic: ‘Bunny boots and glitter jeans 🐰👖I am an adult I just don’t want to dress like one’.

And as the jeans rise and show off her shins, Stacey’s natural legs can be seen clearly on display.

And Stacey’s 625k followers were quick to praise the telly presenter, as one said: ‘Hands up to you for doing the hairy legs @staceysolomon’.

‘Sod society @staceysolomon’, commented another, and a third added: ‘I absolutely love you! You are such an inspiration’.

While a fourth agreed: ‘You are a real role model to girls n u r showing them that it’s not all about how u look it’s the inner person that matters x’.

Stacey’s latest Insta pic comes after she opened up about her decision to go au natural – and says boyfriend Joe Swash ‘loves the fur’.

The TV star admitted: ‘I don’t shave my legs. I’d rather just wear trousers. If it’s there [the hair], why should I have to shave it off?’

LW panellists Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson also vowed to join Stacey on her journey – good on you, girls!