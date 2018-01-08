Stacey Solomon hits back with inspiring post after being told she needs BOTOX and fillers ‘before it’s too late’

Stacey Solomon has hit back at beauty standards with an inspiring post on social media, after being told she needs botox and fillers ‘before it’s too late’.

The 28-year-old is often very outspoken about matters close to her heart, and this time she took to Instagram to share what she was told by a beauty professional when she was having a facial.

She wrote: ‘Ok so my faith in humanity was dented today when I went to a salon to get a facial where I was told… “you should start having Botox and fillers now before it’s too late”.’

The mum-of-two, clearly shocked by the suggestion, then goes on to explain how this is a problem for all women but especially to young girls, whose confidence can be seriously affected by comments like this.

‘How on Earth are young girls supposed to be confident and happy in their own skin when it’s being fed to them (in professional health and wellness clinics) that they need to prevent ageing using Botox and fillers before it’s too late (AT THE RIPE OLD AGE OF 28!!!!!!) my goodness.

‘I felt 10 years older walking out than I did walking in just because of that comment. I believe that people should do whatever makes them happy, if you want fillers and Botox there’s nothing wrong with that, but I don’t agree with it being pushed down your throat by people in that industry scaremongering and making the perfectly natural ageing process feel like a disease.

‘Anyone out there if you fancy my penny’s worth the best anti ageing you can do is look after your health and well-being. Anyway rant over lots of love 💛’

Fans of the Loose Women panellist were quick to get behind her, agreeing that standards like this are problematic for women of all ages.

One said: ‘Absolutely disgusting. I know it’s their livelihood, but don’t shovel it down people’s throats. If they want botox or fillers then LET THEM ASK YOU. We definitely should be telling our daughters that their freckles are kisses from the sun (that’s what my parents told me) to ‘gently reminding our girls that cleansing & toning is important and wrinkles are a natural process. Like you rant over.’

Another commented: ‘As a beauty therapist I find this disgusting, what an awful thing to tell someone! You certainly don’t need it, your beautiful as you are xx’

A third also wrote: ‘How bloody rude! Well done you! @staceysolomon. My husband had a quick look on my instagram page the other day and I was surprised to hear him say “oh my god, it’s no wonder so many women are insecure with the amount of women on here doing make up, pics, and surgery”. This is coming from a man so what hope do we have!’

