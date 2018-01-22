The Loose Women star isn't happy about this

Stacey Solomon has angrily hit out about reports focusing on her sex life with boyfriend Joe Swash.

The mum-of-two was disappointed that an interview published over the weekend seemed more concerned about her ’sneaking out for sex’ with Joe after putting her kids to bed rather than her work with Loose Women and the upcoming National Television Awards.

‘Both Joe and I have kids so we don’t have conventional dates,’ Stacey, 28, had been quoted as saying. ‘It’s about fitting in alone time when we can.

‘I get my mum round to babysit, sneak out to Joe’s, get back before the kids wake up and get them breakfast like nothing’s happened.

‘Joe also comes over to mine for sleepovers. We put the kids down and then have a bath together, just the two of us. I really value that.’

Now though Stacey – who has sons Zachary, 9, and Leighton, 5, from previous relationships – has voiced her annoyance about the focus on her bedroom antics.

‘So I was asked to do an interview talking about the NTAs & speaking about @loosewomen which I’m very proud of. And this is what I see in the papers today,’ she tweeted on Sunday.

It comes after Stacey and Joe, 36, enjoyed a romantic trip to Barcelona to celebrate Joe’s birthday.

The couple – who have been dating since 2016 – melted fans’ hearts by sharing lots of adorable pictures together during the getaway, where they made paella, went to an art class and enjoyed some sangria.

‘Bye bye Barcelona!! Had the best weekend with my man… can’t wait to get back and see my babies!!!’ Stacey told her Instagram followers over the weekend.

Stacey is known for being very open about her personal life and has often discussed her relationship with Joe on Loose Women.

She also recently confessed that she feels ready to settle down with her fella and possibly have children in the future.

‘‘I joke about wanting to get married all the time’, she told The Mirror. ‘Even if I wasn’t with Joe I still want to have a wedding and wear a dress one day.

‘I don’t think I’d engage in a relationship if I didn’t think it was forever, otherwise what’s the point? So I really hope Joe’s the one.’

