Cute or cringe? Loose Women fans can't decide

No matter how old you get, there are always some Disney movies that take you from fully-grown adult to excited seven-year-old by its mere mention. And Stacey Solomon is a perfect example – as she could barely contain her excitement when she got the opportunity to sing with Frozen star, Idina Menzel, live on TV!

However, it’s proven to be quite a divisive topic for fans: while some loved the fangirl moment, others did NOT hold back on their criticisms…

Musical theatre star Idina featured on Thursday’s edition of Loose Women. As a fellow singer, you’d imagine that Stacey would be pretty darn excited – but she took it to a whole new level, by dressing up as Idina’s animated character from the film, Elsa, blue dress and all!

After serenading the actress with a few lines, former X Factor contestant Stacey returned to the panel for a quick chat – before she fulfilled her dream (and that of thousands of fans all over the world) by singing the iconic tune with her.

Soon after the show, Stacey reflected on her big moment on Twitter: ‘I can’t believe I got to sing with such a legend! I’m so lucky! Haven’t stopped smiling! I love my job…’

Aww! Plenty of viewers were blown away by Stacey’s strong vocals, and loved how happy she was in the moment.

‘N’awww never seen Stacey like this before she’s so sweet the little duet too!’ wrote one fan.

But for some, the clear adoration in Stacey’s eyes was too much – and some merely described her duet of the modern classic as ‘cringe’.

‘Why Stacey? Why?!?!? Cringe,’ reads the Tweet of one confused viewer.

If you ask us, we think it was a pretty awesome moment – she sounded great, especially under the pressure of performing with her idol!

And, really, wouldn’t we ALL be as excited as Stacey in that situation?