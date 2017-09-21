This could be bad news for the couple

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash might be as loved-up as ever but they might be facing some bad news in their work lives…

It’s been reported that Stacey, 27, has been AXED from I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp – and that boyfriend Joe faces an ‘uncertain’ future too.

The couple hosted the series with Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey last year but it’s thought that bosses are completely revamping the show and plan to bring in last year’s winner Scarlett Moffatt as the new presenter.

‘Stacey and Joe are lovely people and great presenters, and everyone involved was really happy with what they did,’ an insider says.

‘But the thinking this time around is to have a complete revamp in the format and Stacey unfortunately doesn’t quite fit into that.’

35-year-old Joe – who has been a part of the spin-off show since 2009 – could potentially still be involved but it’s still up in the air.

‘Joe may still have a role but that hasn’t been decided,’ the source tells The Sun. ‘But everyone involved will miss working with Stacey, and Joe if he leaves, because they’re great fun.’

Stacey’s publicist has since told Metro that they were ‘able to confirm that Stacey will not be returning’ to the programme.

It comes just two months after reports suggested that Stacey and her Loose Women colleagues were facing an uncertain future as they waited to see if their contracts would be renewed.

Meanwhile it’s thought that I’m A Celebrity bosses are searching for a suitable co-host to join Scarlett on Extra Camp ready for when the show kicks off in November.

As for this year’s contestants facing the jungle, recent rumours have suggested that TOWIE’s Gemma Collins could make a shock return three years after she quit just a few days in.

Other stars linked to the show include The Saturdays’ Vanessa White and footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah Vardy.