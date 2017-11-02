Stacey wants to make clear that this happens to both genders

Stacey Solomon has admitted that her boyfriend Joe Swash gets ‘sexually harassed’ in public, leaving her feeling very uncomfortable.

The presenter opened up about her experiences during a discussion on Loose Women about whether ‘sexual banter’ should be banned and said that she’d witnessed it going too far whilst out with Joe.

‘I’ve seen a lot of women be very inappropriate with my partner and I think, I hate to say it’s accepted but it seems to be that it’s OK for a woman to be a bit overly flirtatious,’ said Stacey, 28.

‘They smack your bum or say, “ooh you’re handsome,” which is fine but then it can go a little bit too far and I think if a man did that to me I would feel really uncomfortable.’

When asked how Joe, 35, feels when this happens, Stacey explained that he shrugs it off but admitted it doesn’t sit well with her.

‘I think he [Joe] assumes that that’s the way people behave and it’s a bit of being silly or whatever but I feel uncomfortable,’ she told panellists Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.

‘I watch it and feel uncomfortable sometimes but it seems less of a story from a woman to be that way and more for a man to be that way.’

The mum-of-two was keen to point out with her story that this sort of thing can happen to both genders and argued there should be a line drawn between ‘banter’ and something more offensive.

‘It is so clearly obvious what the difference is between banter and being disgusting,’ Stacey said.

‘It just isn’t a joke though, not at all. And I’m glad you said it can happen with any gender because I’ve seen it a lot.’

This comes as the latest honest confession from Stacey, who earlier this week was praised by fans for opneing up about her body insecurities after dressing up as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman for Halloween.