Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon is used to airing her opinions on the show, so we couldn’t resist the chance to turn the tables and give her a gentle grilling on her super-sweet romance with boyfriend Joe Swash!

In an exclusive chat with Now, the 28-year-old revealed that when it comes to planning their nuptials, Joe, 35, definitely won’t be left in charge.

‘Joe is great at doing some things, but organising is not his forte,’ Stacey admits.

She’s an Essex girl through and through, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that when the time comes for Stacey and Joe, it will be an extravaganza that even the TOWIE cast would be proud of.

But to our surprise, Stacey wants the complete opposite for her special day, confessing, ‘I always used to think I’d have a meringue dress and it would be a big fairy-tale wedding. But the more I think about it, the more I just want it to be intimate – with me, Joe, our children and the people we love.’

Stacey sparked rumours of an engagement back in August when she shared a video on Instagram of herself looking happier than ever, whilst rocking a wedding dress.

But she later insisted Joe has yet to go down on one knee.

The couple announced they were dating in 2016 and their relationship has gone from strength to strength, with talk of children even on the cards.

Stacey says, ‘I am one of seven and I’ve always imagined having more children, but to be honest it’s whatever works best for the kids. If they’re ready and they are happy with how things are going, then yeah, of course.’

Stacey is already mum to Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five, from previous relationships, while Joe also has a son, Harry, 10.

