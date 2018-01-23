Anyone else wish they were going to the NTAs?

Stacey Solomon has called in the glam-squad ahead of Tuesday evenings glitzy National Television Awards.

And after being nominated for Best Daytime Show with Loose Women, the telly star has decided to go for a whole new look – including long blonde locks and some killer eyelashes.

Sharing a snap of her incredible revamp, the 28-year-old showed off her flawless hair and makeup while giving her best pout to the camera.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘NTA hair and make up So excited for a night out with my loose family and friends wahoo!! @loosewomen Hair @carlbembridgehair Make up @fern_makeup’, she wrote next to the pic.

Seriously, how great does she look? And the star’s 773k followers were in total agreement, as one commented: ‘Wow you look absolutely gorgeous Stacey. Good luck at the NTA’s tonight Xxxx’.

More: Stacey Solomon HITS BACK at reports about her sex life after romantic break with Joe Swash

While another even compared her to Kim Kardashian, adding: ‘Thought of Kim k as soon as I saw this!‘.

And the mum-of-two isn’t the one who spent her day getting ready for the much-anticipated red carpet event, as some of our fave telly stars have also been busy prepping.

I’m A Celebrity winner, Georgia Toffolo shared a snap of herself from the salon while a hairdresser got to work on her do earlier today.

After arriving at the O2 arena in London, the Made In Chelsea star gave her Instagram followers a cheeky glimpse backstage as she prepared to present an award later in the night.

Meanwhile, fellow reality star’s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay have also been getting in some last minute practice ahead of their NTAs debut.

Although the boys could be winning their very own gong for ‘Best Challenge Show’ following their stint on Love Island last summer.

Which is exactly what LI host, Caroline Flack is hoping for as she shared her very own social media snap while reaching for a last minute pre-NTAs snack.

And just LOOK how cute her shiny, gold outfit is…

Katie Price has been showing off her equally-incredible outfit, posing for a pic in a floor-length black gown with a scooped, open back.

And with her long, brown hair in loose curls the Pricey looks right at home in her seriously glam attire.

Obviously, the TOWIE stars will also be out in full force at the NTAs – and Essex star Megan McKenna documented her journey to London in the back of a car.

Posting some videos online, she gave her best pout while making full use of one of our fave Instagram filters!

But Essex co-star and new mum, Ferne McCann has to win the award for the most adorable NTAs post as she shared a photo of her two-month-old baby Sunday getting her own mini-makeover ahead of the ceremony. AW!

Although what we’re all really looking forward to is seeing duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning on Wednesday, because we all know what happened in 2016…