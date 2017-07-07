The future is uncertain for some of the ladies

Stacey Solomon admits she fears she could be AXED from Loose Women as the panel potentially faces a big shake-up.

The singer is amongst several members of the line-up whose contracts are up this month and she remains uncertain about if she’ll be chosen to stay on the hit ITV show.

‘I don’t know what’s happening,’ Stacey, 27, tells the Daily Star. ‘We get six monthly contracts and mine is up in July, so I’ll have to wait and see.’

Eek, tense times. Stacey joined the show as one of several new faces last summer and seems popular with viewers, so fingers crossed she’ll be sticking around.

She’s not the only panellist waiting on news of their future though as others are in the same position, including Martine McCutcheon.

The actress, 41, made her debut on the programme at a similar time to Stacey and is hoping that she won’t be dropped.

‘I have a contract for a year and that started last July,’ she explains. ‘Hopefully, I’ll stay on it.’

Stacey and Martine were amongst a few new stars to sign up last year, with others including Lisa Riley, Christine Lampard and Anne Diamond.

Earlier in 2016 Katie Price and Vicky Pattison both joined the panel but Vicky departed after just nine months.

The former Geordie Shore star recently claimed that she struggled to fit in as she was much younger than many of the other panellists.

Meanwhile Pricey is still a regular on the show, though her recent commitments including her new single release and reality show mean she doesn’t seem to have been popping up quite as often as she was.

Other members of the panel such as Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha and Janet Street-Porter have been around for much longer, meaning they might feel a little safer when faced with a potential shake-up.

We’ll just have to wait and see who makes the cut…