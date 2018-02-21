Oh Stace...

Barely a day goes by when Stacey Solomon isn’t giving us serious LOLs on Instagram.

Whether it’s getting stuck in a wig, teasing her boyfriend Joe Swash or just being a general Queen – this Loose Women lady knows how to cheer us up.

And her latest social media offering has definitely done that, after the mum-of-two made a hilarious confession about her nipples.

While pouting at the camera in an incred pink jumper with her hands by her face, the I’m A Celebrity winner pointed out an unfortunately-placed stain on her outfit.

‘Happy Tuesday!!! It’s deffo cool to be kind. P.S that mark isn’t my nipple it’s my food I spilt down myself,’ she wrote on the snap.

Before jokingly adding: ‘P.P.S we know this for sure because my nipple would be closer to my waist’.

Oh Stace! And her 837k followers were left in hysterics, as one wrote: ‘So funny. Your a star’.

Another joked: ‘Can’t stop looking at your “nipple” now!!!’, while a third added: ‘Love you! I like the fact that you can laugh at yourself!’

It comes after the LW panelist made some pretty big predictions about her relationship with fellow I’m A Celeb star Joe this year.