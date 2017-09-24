Stacey Solomon reveals her body secrets: ‘I eat my greens every day’

TV star Stacey Solomon, 27, shares her top-to-toe health secrets

Hey Stacey! What’s your favourite workout and why?

Walking and cycling. I get to spend quality time with my children. I also have a family gym membership where we swim together, play tennis and squash.

Do you have a favourite body part?

I love my whole body. I’ve finally reached a point where I don’t think it matters. I’m healthy and my body serves me well, so I love it all.

That’s great! Is there a body part you struggle to keep in shape?

I’ve never been super ripped and toned because I don’t want to put the hours in and count my macronutrients. I generally think though that I have those ‘normal’ areas that are less toned.

What’s your guilty food pleasure?

I eat ‘unhealthy’ foods sometimes if I fancy them but I try not to think of them as ‘guilty’ or ‘bad’ otherwise it makes me immediately hate myself after. Instead, I think of them as a treat in a healthy balanced diet. I’ll probably treat myself to something little every day.

Is there a food you eat everyday?

I eat my greens everyday because the kids and I LOVE them. They’re delicious!

What’s your tipple of choice?

Malibu. I don’t like the taste of alcohol so I’d always rather it tasted similar to sweets! To be honest though, I don’t drink much.

Talking of sweets, do you ever eat one, then eat whole packet?

I’m a savoury girl so I’m more likely to eat a family sized pack of crisps all to myself than a bag of sweets. I can definitely admit to doing that many times before.

Do you use any health apps on your phone?

The only health app I have is The Mindfulness app. It’s to help with meditation and sleeping at night because sometimes I find it hard to switch off. I think mental wellbeing is just as important as physical.

(Now laughs) When do you feel most body confident?

I feel the same most of the time, although recently seeing women come forward and show off their bikini bodies in all shapes and sizes after our Loose Women Body Stories campaign, has really made me feel incredibly proud of what I have. I think we should all love our bodies, warts and all!

Stacey Solomon recently took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life to help beat cancer. Sign up at raceforlife.org