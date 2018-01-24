The Loose Women star struggled after the NTAs



Stacey Solomon looked absolutely incredible at the National Television Awards.

While some fans even compared the Loose Women lady to Kim Kardashian, we were just loving the fact she walked the red carpet in a pair of white trainers.

Because who says you can’t have style AND comfort?

But while Stace spent her night partying at the glitzy event with telly’s favourite stars – the 28-year-old faced a rather less glamorous time when she arrived back at her hotel with boyfriend, Joe Swash.

And the presenter left her followers in hysterics yet again when she shared a video of herself struggling to take off the blonde wig she was wearing.

Posting the funny clip on Instagram, Stacey started by telling the camera: ‘This is my favourite part of the night. Bedtime!’, before panning to Joe who is stood up in their hotel room.

‘That’s not happening,’ she joked, to which Joe asked: ‘What? I’m not getting any sexy time?’

Turning attention to her hair piece, she then said: ‘I’ll show you just how sexy I can be.’

Unfortunately, things didn’t exactly go to plan as Stacey found herself in a bit of a predicament, adding: ‘I can’t get it off… I can’t sleep in it.’

Speaking to her other half – who had no idea she was even wearing a wig – the star said: ‘It’s a wig. what do you mean is it a wig? I only had hair to down to here yesterday.’

Before adding: ‘Oh, it’s really glued on, I can’t get it off. You’re going to have to help me. Please help me.’

When she finally removed the wig, she asked Joe: ‘Still sexy?’, to which he quickly replied: ‘No’. LOL!

Laughing off the mishap, she captioned the clip: ‘When you want to keep the illusion of looking super sexy but you know there’s no way you can keep your wig on in bed. thank g-d he loves me’.

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious video, with one writing: ‘These 2 crack me up!!!’, while another simply added: ‘LOL couple goals!’. Agreed!